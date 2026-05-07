Posted: May 07, 2026 9:19 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center earned an "A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns an "A” through "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 22 performance measures reflecting preventable medical errors, infections and patient injuries, as well as the systems and protocols hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Our caregivers are committed to living out our mission of delivering safe, high quality and compassionate care for all. This recognition from Leapfrog is an acknowledgement of their dedication,” said Tanner Holt, president of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. “I am so proud of our team and the exceptional care they provide for our community, every single day.”

Each year, Ascension establishes clinical priority goals that guide multidisciplinary teams in advancing system-wide initiatives. Through efforts to exceed these goals, the hospital system continues to strengthen the capabilities, processes and culture needed to deliver safe, high-quality care and improve access for the communities it serves.

“We are always evaluating and strengthening our safety practices,” said Dean Kindler, chief clinical officer at Ascension St. John. “Because of this work, our teams are equipped with the tools, data and support to identify risk early and act quickly to improve outcomes for our patients.”

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade program is a national rating focused exclusively on hospital safety, preventable medical errors, infections and patient injuries. It is peer-reviewed, transparent and available to the public at no cost, with updated grades published twice annually in fall and spring. For detailed hospital grades and safety tips for patients, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.