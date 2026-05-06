Posted: May 06, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

As the June primary election nears, the Osage County Election Board reminds citizens Friday, May 22 is the last day to register to vote. Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau says U.S. citizens who are Oklahoma residents are eligible to vote. Voters must be 18 years of age by election day.

Applicants will receive notification within 30 days letting them know if their application was approved. Those who have moved from a different county or state also need to submit a new registration. Applicants can do so at Oklahoma.gov/elections or by going to the county election board, tag office, post office or library.