Posted: May 06, 2026 1:30 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 1:30 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma GOP Lieutenant Governor candidate T.W. Shannon appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with former state representative Earl Sears on Wednesday. Shannon talked about his policy priorities and his recent endorsement from President J. Donald Trump. Shannon said the endorsement signals his "readiness to lead." Sears called Shannon a “phenomenal candidate” for the office.

Shannon is a former Oklahoma House speaker and business executive, He touched on his experience in government and the private sector as a banking CEO, emphasizing economic growth, infrastructure investment, and education improvements.

He also talked about his past efforts to lower taxes and reform workers’ compensation, and underscored the importance of workforce development, including his strong support for career tech education.

Shannon sees the lieutenant governor role as both a leadership position and a “chief marketing officer” for the state. He wants to promote Oklahoma’s strengths in energy, agriculture, aerospace, along with tribal partnerships.

Shannon said voters tell on the campaign trail that they are focused on the economy and cultural issues: Capitalism, The Constitution and Christianity.