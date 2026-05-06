Posted: May 06, 2026 10:28 AMUpdated: May 06, 2026 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator Bill Coleman has advanced a bill to the governor’s desk that would protect domestic abuse victims from their abuser after they are released on bail.

The legislation would require the most egregious offenders to wear GPS ankle monitors while out on bail. This bill passed both chambers unanimously and Coleman had the following to say on the importance of the passage of the bill:

“This is one of the most meaningful pieces of legislation I have ever worked on because it will be lifesaving for survivors of domestic violence who have already endured so much.”

Domestic violence defendants who have prior abuse and violent offense charges could be required to wear an ankle monitor until their case comes to a close. Defendants would be required to pay for the ankle monitor as well. The victim would receive an electronic alert if the defendant is nearby and law enforcement would be notified.

If signed into law, it would go into effect on November 1.