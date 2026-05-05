Posted: May 05, 2026 7:42 AMUpdated: May 05, 2026 7:42 AM

Chase Almy

Tulsa police have wrapped up a rock-and-roll whodunit with a tidy ending. The stolen tour trailer belonging to 100.1 KYFM artist Josey Scott has been recovered, the gear is all accounted for, and a suspect is now in custody. The trailer, swiped earlier this week, carried essential equipment for Scott’s live shows. Investigators tracked it down, returned everything intact, and because irony is apparently alive and well, took the suspect into custody while he was wearing a Josey Scott shirt pulled from the band’s own merch inside the trailer.

Scott, the founding voice of Saliva, thanked the Tulsa Police Department for what he described as a thorough and professional investigation. He also pointed to the rapid response from the rock community, with another KYFM artist, Shinedown, leading the charge to line up replacement gear and keep the tour from grinding to a halt. Support rolled in from artists across the scene, including Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, Kevin Martin of Candlebox, and Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, reinforcing the idea that when one band gets hit, the rest don’t exactly sit on their hands.

Fans played their part too, contributing to a GoFundMe campaign and flooding the band with messages of support. With the original gear now safely back, all donations will be refunded, and the borrowed equipment is being returned. Scott called the ordeal “a powerful reminder” of the strength of the music community. That means crisis averted, tour back on track, and somewhere out there, a suspect is probably reconsidering his wardrobe choices.

Photos Courtesy of Josey Scott