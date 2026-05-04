Posted: May 04, 2026 10:11 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 10:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Automated license plate readers, commonly known as Flock cameras, will remain in use in Bartlesville for now as city leaders consider potential changes and alternative vendors.

The City Council on Monday delayed action on proposed amendments from Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick, a longtime critic of the technology.

Sherrick proposed two changes to the city ordinance governing the cameras. One would have allowed continued use but required police to obtain a judicial warrant before accessing stored data, with limited emergency exceptions. The other would have eliminated the cameras altogether, except for use by parking enforcement.

Acting Police Chief Troy Newell urged the council to maintain the current program without changes

“I just want to be clear, but respectful that as acting police chief, I, along with all the officers of the Bartlesville Police Department, support the use of Flock and ALPR technology,” Newell said. “This tool helps us solve crimes, locate stolen vehicles and respond more quickly to threats in our community.”

Newell says the department is committed to using the technology responsibly, with policies in place to protect privacy and ensure accountability.

Sherrick raised concerns about privacy and the broader implications of collecting vehicle data, though he acknowledged there was likely not enough support on the council to eliminate the cameras outright. As a compromise, he proposed the warrant requirement.

City Attorney Jess Kane said he consulted a judge who questioned whether a warrant would be appropriate for data already owned by the city, noting search warrants are typically used to obtain evidence from outside parties.

Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick said he has “deep concerns” about Flock Safety as a vendor and supports exploring alternatives

So I'll tell you, if we went through a second RFP and tried a different vendor partner and had a similar experience, with what we've have with Flock, option B (eliminating the cameras) works for me too," Kirkpatrick said. After speaking with (the police department) and trying a partner that has a more ethical approach and more restrictive options for how we share and who we share with, personally, I'm open to having that conversation with a lot of our current regulations in place."