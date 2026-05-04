Posted: May 04, 2026 8:17 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 8:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners tabled discussion of multiple land purchase requests, including a request to purchase six acres of land. The individuals requesting to purchase the land says they wish to start a wrecker service with the land and hire employees.

The commissioners also tabled a request for the deannexation of property.