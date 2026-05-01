Posted: May 01, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

A major headache is developing for drivers on State Highway 20 between Hominy and Skiatook in Osage County.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the highway will be down to only one lane beginning Monday and lasting every day through May. ODOT says the traffic tie-up will allow for resurfacing of the road. Flaggers will control access along the 20-mile stretch.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area and be aware of workers and equipment in the roadway.