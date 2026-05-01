Posted: May 01, 2026 2:19 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey man with extensive theft and burglary convictions has allegedly been linked to another burglary by DNA evidence.

35-year-old Jerry Posey, who has been in the Washington County jail since early February, was charged Friday in another second-degree burglary felony case.

Bartlesville police have been investigating a November 2025 burglary at a retail store in Eastland Center. Blood DNA evidence was reportedly collected from broken glass at the store. Detectives sent the sample to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing. The DNA sample reportedly matches one submitted for Posey in a previous case.

Posey’s bond was set Friday at an aggregate $20,000 in combination with a March burglary case. His next court date is May 15.

Since 2009, court records show Posey has six previous convictions in Washington County and four pending cases.