Posted: May 01, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: May 01, 2026 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

Topics ranging from cell phone bans in school to battling fraud and regulating data centers were covered by Rep. John B. Kane and Rep. Judd Strom of Friday's episode of CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on KWON Radio.

Representaive John B. Kane announced on the show that the permanent ban on cell phones in schools heading to the Governor’s desk. The bill is receiving broad support from teachers, parents, and students.

Kane also praised the passage of literacy and numeracy bills aimed at bolstering student outcomes based on successful models from other states. Addressing the teacher shortage, Kane highlightsed a new bill allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom without impacting their retirement benefits.

Rep. Judd Strom brought up new legislation targeting fraud on social media platforms. The bill increases penalties for theft and "skimming" tactics and it aims to provide citizens better recourse against digital identity and credit card theft. Strom also said his package of eight accountability bills regarding state spending passed the Senate with near-unanimous support.

The topic of data centers and ratepayer protections is high on the radars of both Kane and Strom. Kane likes the common-sense bill that ensures that large data centers pay for their own infrastructure and energy usage. Strom likes that it protects residential utility customers from subsidized costs.