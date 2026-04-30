Posted: Apr 30, 2026 5:33 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 5:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School senior Jaxson Arnett has been named a ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month for May.

Arnett said his passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics has developed both in the classroom and at home, where he spends time working on mechanical projects such as repairing his motorcycle and truck.

Much of his academic inspiration came during a freshman-year STEM class, where he was introduced to hands-on problem-solving and engineering concepts.

“That was my first time really seeing what STEM was about and being able to apply the knowledge to get things done,” Arnett said.

Class projects included building rocket-powered cars to test speed and efficiency, as well as designing catapults to launch objects the farthest distance. He said those experiences helped him better understand how to analyze mechanical systems and approach challenges.

“Being able to take a step back and really assess what the mechanical system needs … and think of new ways of how to fix it,” he said, has been key to his learning.

Arnett is already taking concurrent classes through Oklahoma State University and plans to attend the school full time after graduation, majoring in mechanical engineering.

He said he hopes to pursue a career as a design engineer or work in the field, with a possible focus on agricultural engineering and improving crop efficiency.

Arnett said the recognition has been encouraging.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “Seeing the chances I’m given right now, I’m just extremely grateful and excited that this hard work is starting to pay off.”