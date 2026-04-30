Posted: Apr 30, 2026 3:51 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 3:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

A reception for retiring Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley was held Thursday evening at Hillcrest Country Club.

McCauley is retiring June 30 after more than three decades in public education, including 10 years as superintendent.

Bartlesville Radio sat down with McCauley when he made his retirement announcement last summer. He says much of his success in leading Bartlesville Public Schools is because of the tremendous support of the community

McCauley says after a decade at the helm, the school district is in a great position as LaDonna Chancellor takes over as superintendent in July.