Posted: Apr 30, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 2:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

By Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller

Special to Bartlesville Radio

Amid “boots and bling,” members of the Nowata Chamber of Commerce came out Saturday to celebrate what makes the Nowata area shine.

From volunteers and educators, to businesses and non-profits, those which stood out in 2025 were honored during the chamber’s annual banquet at the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata.

“We were so happy to help highlight and celebrate the individuals and groups who help make Nowata great,” explained Brynn Barron, Nowata Chamber director.

One highlight, Barron said, was the live auction of an assortment of donated items and trips. It raised $2,400 to be split between students with the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata Keystone Leadership and the Nowata FFA Chapter.

Students representing the Keystone Leadership program helped set up and clean up the event, while FFA members provided service throughout the evening.

Representatives from the BGCA Keystone Leadership program will use the funds to represent Nowata during a trip to the Keystone conference in Orlando, Florida in July.

MaShayla Brown, the Nowata Boys and Girls Club Senior Youth of the Year, is on the steering committee for the event, a national youth leadership experience.

“The Chamber really appreciates the help of these youth organizations,” Barron said. “We want to encourage and support them as they actively participate in community service and leadership opportunities."

Serving as MC, Fox 23’s Michelle Linn told about how she fell in love with Nowata after traveling to the town five years ago to report on the Nowata Beautification Committee, a group of women “quietly transforming their community.”

“They weren’t looking for attention, just rolling up their sleeves,” Linn said, in a Facebook post celebrating the evening. “Volunteers uncovered sidewalks buried under years of dirt. They weeded, raked and planted. They helped bring more than 30 murals to life across town. Somewhere along the way, they made Nowata even more beautiful than it already was.

“But the truth is, it’s not the murals or the sidewalks that make this place special. It’s the people.”

Educators of the Year

Educators were among the people honored at the banquet. Teachers from Nowata, Oklahoma Union and South Coffeyville Public Schools were recognized for their efforts to make a difference in their students’ lives.

The educators of the year included Jarrod Sisney, South Coffeyville; Eric Bates, Oklahoma Union; and Jason Sutton, Nowata.

Sisney, a 2004 graduate of Nowata High School, has taught at South Coffeyville Public Schools since 2022. He currently teaches sixth to eighth grade reading and helps with the special education department. He is also the head boys basketball coach, and assistant football, baseball and track coach.

Bates, a 1999 graduate of Nowata High School, is in his 21st year of teaching, and 17th year as band director at Oklahoma Union. During his time at OKU he has grown the band from eight students into an award winning program. In 2026 the band received the OSSAA Outstanding Achievement Award for High School Music. He’s a two-time recipient of this honor, previously being recognized by chamber members in 2021.

Sutton, a graduate of Bartlesville High School, joined the Nowata School system, at the encouragement of Bud Sexson, in 2017 as an elementary and middle school counselor. He has since helped revive the district’s Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program, serving in his fifth year within the school’s CareerTech program.

Other award winners include:

Individual Awards

James Patton, Customer Service Employee of the Year. Patton will mark 20 years at the Nowata Family Dollar in August. He is known for helping to spread kindness by making donations to different causes in the community.

Jason Goodell, Nowata Fire Department, First Responder of the Year. Goodell has served with Nowata Fire since 2016, becoming chief in 2026. He has a goal of providing a high level of service to the community, as well as preparing the next generation of Nowata firefighters.

Cocieta Collins, Volunteer of the Year. Using her catering skills, Collins has spent the last 26 years helping others in need. Through Collins Catering, Collins and her son, Justin, have re-started the free bean dinner at the Nowata County Free Fair. In 2025, Collins has used her catering efforts to provide fundraisers for local organizations, groups and school programs, providing affordable meals while raising financial support for worthwhile causes.

Organizations, Businesses

The Boys and Girls Club of Nowata, Non-Profit of the Year. In operation since 1999, the club has provided a safe place for youth, ages 5 to 18, living in Nowata and the surrounding communities, to find support, encouragement and opportunities. The program provides after-school and summer programs, along with tutoring, homework help, physical activities, mentoring and other life-enhancing programs.

Nowata Beautification Committee, Non-Profit of the Year runner-up. Formed in 2021, committee members were recognized for their efforts to make Nowata a cleaner, safer and beautiful place to live.

Sweet Pea’s Prom & Bridal, New Business of the Year. Since 2020, owner Shelbie Black has helped more than 1,200 women find their dream dress be it prom or bridal. She strives to provide a space where women feel supported, celebrated and excited about their dress shopping experience.

Dental Arts of Nowata, New Business of the Year Runner-Up. Dental Arts provides high-quality, compassionate dental care in Nowata, ranging from routine cleanings to full-mouth dental implants.

Rainey’s Meat Market, Small Business of the Year. Since 2003, Mike and Erin Rainey have operated Rainey’s Meat Market & Deli, as a retail meat market, deli and sandwich shop.

Westfit Gym, Small Business of the Year Runner-Up. Owned by Ralph, Paula, Matt and Megan West, the 24-hour fitness facility provides a clean, fun and positive environment, designed to help people become the healthier version of themselves.

Regent Bank, Mid-Sized Business of the Year. Regent Bank purchased First National Bank of Nowata on April 1, 2008. Today it is a relationship-driven community bank, headquartered in Tulsa, recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the United States.

Bomgaars, Mid-Sized Business of the Year Runner-Up. Marking eight decades since opening its first store, Bomgaars celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2024.

Tri County Tech, Large Business of the Year. Since opening its doors in 1968, Tri County Tech continues as a nationwide leader in technical and career education.

Serving residents in Nowata, Washington and Osage Counties, TCT provides high school and adult students with specialized career training in more than 30 instructional areas. High schoolers in the tri-county area attend tuition free, while adults receive affordable tuition.