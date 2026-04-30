Posted: Apr 30, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Wednesday is going to be a busy day at Barnsdall Public Schools, as there will be both a color run and blood drive taking place.

The blood drive will go from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the gym. Donors will get a T-shirt, stickers and a park pass to Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City. You can sign up at obi.org or register at the gym on Wednesday.