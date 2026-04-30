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Barnsdall Schools
Posted: Apr 30, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 1:39 PM
Fun Events Taking Place at Barnsdall on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
Wednesday is going to be a busy day at Barnsdall Public Schools, as there will be both a color run and blood drive taking place.
The blood drive will go from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the gym. Donors will get a T-shirt, stickers and a park pass to Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City. You can sign up at obi.org or register at the gym on Wednesday.
Inflatables for the color run will be set up at 12:45 p.m. and the color run will begin at 2:30 p.m. Parents or guardians who sign up for the blood drive will be eligible to get a refund on the color run registration fee.
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