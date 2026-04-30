Posted: Apr 30, 2026 9:44 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

It has been a very stormy start of the 2026 severe weather season, especially in Osage County.

Oklahoma’s largest county by area has recorded seven tornadoes as of April 30 – the most of any county in the state.

The first tornado of the year was an unusual winter-month EF-1 twister on Jan. 8 near Wynona.

No February tornadoes were reported in Osage County, and March recorded one EF-1 near Gray that crossed into Tulsa County on March 6.

Five tornadoes were recorded in Osage County in April, beginning on April 17, where two EF-1 tornadoes crossed from Kay County and caused damage near McCord and at Kaw Lake. Three additional tornadoes were recorded April 26, with an EF-1 just south of Foraker and a smaller, unrated satellite funnel touched down. Another unrated tornado crossed Highway 99, just north of Highway 60.

So far in 2026, Oklahoma has recorded 53 tornadoes, with the strongest being an EF-4 on April 23 in Enid.