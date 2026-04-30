Posted: Apr 30, 2026 7:19 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 7:19 AM

Tom Davis

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma.

CASA volunteers and staff work together to help change a child's life for the better. They work to make sure children who have been taken from their homes because of evidence of abuse and neglect, do not face dependency court and foster care alone.

Morgan has a very large and loving family. There are currently 5 generations, ranging in age from 91 years old all the way to 23 months old. She began volunteering in 2025, serving on deprived cases in Washington County.

Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in helping change a child's story.

For the month of May, CASA recognizes Morgan Welch.

When asked what attracted her to get involved with CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, Morgan said, "CASA has a special place in my heart. I chose to become a CASA volunteer because of personal experiences within my own family. I've witnessed the effects of addiction and instability on children, and it left a lasting impression on me. It showed me how critical it is for kids in these situations to have a steady, supportive voice advocating for their best interest."

"One of the most rewarding parts of being a CASA Volunteer is seeing families come back together. Watching a parent put in the work, make difficult changes, and ultimately reunite with their children is incredibly powerful. It's a reminder that change is possible, and that these children deserve every chance at a safe, loving home," said Welch.

The most frustrating part for her is when a parent isn't able to make the changes needed to reunite with their child, often due to addiction. "It's heartbreaking to know the love is there, but the circumstances don't change," said Welch.

"Being a voice for a child - especially when they don't have one of their own - is what motivates me to continue being a CASA Volunteer," said Welch.

"Morgan's interest in helping these children as a CASA Volunteer is genuinely heartwarming. She is a fairly new volunteer, but you can see that she has a sincere desire to serve children and make a difference in their lives," said Lori VanNoy, Advocate Coordinator for Washington and Craig County. Congratulations Morgan Welch on being selected as the Spotlight Volunteer for the Month of May.

Something most people don't know about Morgan and would be surprised to hear is that she was a Division II College Softball Player.

When asked what she would say to someone interested in joining CASA, she said, "I didn't realize how much of a difference one person can make in a child's life until I became a CASA Volunteer. It is not always easy, but knowing you're a voice for a child who needs someone in their corner makes it worth it. I think you'd be really great at it!" said Morgan.