Posted: Apr 29, 2026 6:34 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 6:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Bartlesville residents are facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to steal tire rims.

47-year-old Jason Hall was charged on Wednesday with grand larceny, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS). 44-year-old Tammy Notley was charged on Monday with grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an opened container of marijuana.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a suspicious vehicle call at approximately 11 p.m. on April 25 at a Bartlesville car dealership. Authorities allegedly observed nine tire rims in the back of a white truck. In total, the rims were allegedly worth nearly $5,000.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly found drug paraphernalia used for methamphetamine and a small baggie contaning methamphetamine. Authorities also allegedly located an AK-47 in the backseat of the truck that was reported stolen in April 2025.

Hall has been previously convicted of felony drug charges in Washington County.