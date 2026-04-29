Posted: Apr 29, 2026 3:35 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 3:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted violent offender residing in Bartlesville is facing an additional felony charge.

34-year-old Brixton Schuman was charged on Wednesday with violating the Marry Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Schuman allegedly had not checked in with authorities since February 2025. Schuman is required to register every year. Notices were allegedly sent to Schuman's address in March and April 2025, including one in February 2026.

Schuman was convicted in 2021 of assault with intent to kill in Washington County after shooting a female victim in November 2020.