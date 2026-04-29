Posted: Apr 29, 2026 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 1:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics with an operation Wednesday morning at a marijuana grow facility on County Road 1400, just north of Dewey.

"Our involvement was simply to assist OBN with securing the building since there were several different buildings involved with the search warrant," Copeland said. "Nobody was there. Then our team was released, and OBN, I believe, remained on the scene for a little while doing some processing."

Copeland says the operation was one of several that the OBN has completed across Washington County.

"I do know that OBN has been working on different things in Washington County over the last several years, and specifically following up with different marijuana grow sites, to include this one as well as others, to make sure that people are in compliance or those businesses are in compliance with state statute."

No word on if any illegal products or items were siezed by OBN during Wednesday's operation.