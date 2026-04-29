Posted: Apr 29, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington Co. Master Gardeners will be at the Bartlesville Farmers Market Saturday, May 2, 8am - 12pm to help you with your gardening questions and more.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington Co. Master Gardeners Susan Henning and Patti Linden invited everyone to stop by their booth on Saturday for gardening questions, a free plant diagnosis. Bring in a photo of your ailing plant to our Master Gardeners this Saturday at the Bartlesville Farmers Market and they will diagnose and offer advice on getting you plants back to health.