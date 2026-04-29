Posted: Apr 29, 2026 8:01 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 8:01 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce invites you to Lunch with the Governor on Wednesday, May 29, 11am at Tri County Tech, presented by Stride Bank.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce CEO Tressa Cruse announced this special opportunity to hear from Kevin Stitt as he visits Bartlesville during his farewell tour, reflecting on his eight years of leadership and looking ahead to the future of Oklahoma.