Posted: Apr 28, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

With highs struggling to reach 70 degrees this week, it might not feel like pool weather, but the City of Bartlesville has announced city-owned pools will open Saturday, May 23. Public Works Director Keith Henry says they will open the splash pads at Johnstone Park, The Center and Sooner Pool when weather permits:

"We have been working on the splash pads and pretty much have them ready to go. We have encountered a couple of maintenance issues, but nothing too problematic. We anticipate having the splash pads open within the next couple of weeks."