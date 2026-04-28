Posted: Apr 28, 2026 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

"The Wall That Heals," a 53-foot tractor-trailer carrying a 141-panel replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives in Bartlesville Tuesday, May 5, at Lee Lake.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Peter King and Tammy Widener with the Phillips 66 Veterans Employee Network said that Bartlesville was selected as one of only 31 host sites out of 150 applicants nationwide.

Peter said, "The tractor-trailer carrying the 141-panel replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will arrive from Butler, MO, and will stage at Copan Truck Stop at 1:00 PM. It will then be escorted by 80–100 motorcycles and emergency vehicles down Highway 75, through Dewey, and onto Adams Boulevard stopping at Lee Lake."

The public and local students are encouraged to line the sidewalks with flags to welcome the trailer into Lee Lake Park.

On Wednesday, May 6th, the 141 panels will be assembled starting at 8:30 AM. The site officially opens to the public on Thurdsay, May 7, at 2:00 PM and will remain open 24 hours a day through May 10th. Family members of those named on the wall are invited to help "walk" panels into place.

THe Official Opening Ceremony will be on Thursday, May 7th, 6:00 PM with the presentation of colors by Cherokee Nation Honor Guard, a 21-gun salute by the VFW. with remarks by Mayor Jim Curd and music by the Bartlesville Jazz Choir along with a special recognition of the Nurse’s Honor Guard from Broken Arrow.

The Wall That Healsocuses on "healing" for veterans and families, providing a quiet space for closure at any hour.

The trailer converts into a mobile education center with a museum with maps, artifacts, and digital displays to teach students and the public about the Vietnam Wall.

Volunteer Needs: Still seeking help for the weekend (Friday–Sunday), specifically for:

Parking assistance.

Helping visitors locate names on the wall.

Staffing the information tent.