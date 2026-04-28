Posted: Apr 28, 2026 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 9:22 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate has approved House Bill 3151, a measure that bumps up the minimum number of school days from 166 to 173. Spearheaded by Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton of Tuttle and carried in the House by Tulsa Representative Rob Hall, the bill cruised through the Senate on a 30-to-17 vote and now heads to the governor’s desk. If signed, the change will take effect July 1, 2027, plenty of time for kids to mentally prepare for losing a week of their summer.

The legislation doesn’t just tack on extra days for the sake of it. Lawmakers insist it’s about boosting student outcomes by keeping kids in classrooms longer with qualified teachers. Who knew the secret ingredient to academic success has been seven more days all along? The bill also requires districts to offer an in-person parent-teacher conference option, which is great news for anyone who prefers awkward face-to-face conversations over conveniently ignoring emails.

Supporters, including Paxton and Hall, are framing the measure as an investment in education, arguing that more classroom time translates to better results down the line. Critics, meanwhile, are likely doing the math on how this affects already stretched school calendars, staffing, and budgets. Either way, the bill is now in the governor’s hands, where it will wait patiently, much like Oklahoma students counting down the days of what could become a slightly shorter summer break.