Posted: Apr 28, 2026 6:43 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 6:43 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) Subcommittee on Border Management, Federal Workforce, and Regulatory Affairs, today introduced the Citizenship Documented License (CDL) Act to strengthen federally recognized identification, reinforce confidence in elections, and establish clear national standards for commercial driver’s licenses.

“States already verify citizenship or lawful presence when issuing REAL IDs, but it is not shown on the ID card,” said Lankford. “This bill makes certain that citizenship status is shown on every REAL ID. Across the country, we have seen the painful consequences of individuals who are here unlawfully behind the wheel of large commercial vehicles. Families in Oklahoma and nationwide want a clear standard for citizenship verification for safer highways, election integrity, and stronger confidence in the systems people rely on every day.”

The bill requires states to indicate on the face of a REAL ID whether the holder is a United States citizen or not, reflecting information already verified during issuance. It also establishes uniform standards for REAL ID compliant Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

Federal law already requires states to verify an individual’s citizenship or lawful presence before issuing a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. However, that determination is not displayed on the credential. The CDL Act makes that information visible, providing a clear and consistent tool for identity verification.

The legislation also addresses inconsistent standards for Commercial Driver’s Licenses across states. By setting uniform eligibility requirements, the bill aligns licensing with lawful status, strengthens accountability, and promotes safer roadways nationwide.