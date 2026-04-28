Posted: Apr 28, 2026 2:28 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 2:32 AM

Tom Davis

City utility customers should expect higher water rates as part of the proposed budget, driven by rising costs and continued declines in water usage, according to City Clerk Jason Muninger.

Appearing on KWON’s CITY MATTERS program, Muninger said water rates are projected to increase roughly 20–25% per billing category. He said, "The city does not add profit to utility rates, instead setting prices strictly to recover the cost of providing service."

Muninger said water rates have increased slightly over the past five years, but inflation during that period has significantly has outpaced previous projections. At the same time, water consumption has dropped about 10% this year and has steadily declined since 2023, reducing the volume available to spread fixed system costs.

He added that recent weather patterns, including wetter seasons and conservation-driven usage changes, may have reset long-term demand expectations, requiring the city to base future planning on lower consumption levels.

Muninger reminded listeners that the solid waste rates remain relatively stable, with curbside trash service around $22 per month, while landfill tipping fees are significantly higher. He said the city contracts landfill services from a private operator and must adjust rates to meet those costs.

City officials say the overall goal is to maintain essential utility services while keeping rates as low and stable as possible despite rising operational expenses.