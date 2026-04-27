Posted: Apr 27, 2026 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 3:44 PM

Nathan Thompson, Matt Jordan & Sheri Garis

Clean up continues following Sunday night’s tornado in the Montgomery County Kansas town of Sycamore.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson gave a recap of what happened in northern Montgomery County. He says county emergency crews were on the scene soon after the tornado touched down. Whitson says a large number of people in the area were affected by the storm.

There was a great deal of damage along County Road 5800, including some buildings and many downed trees and utility poles. Whitson says one person was injured. Whitson says representatives from the National Weather Service were on site today to determine the severity of the tornado.