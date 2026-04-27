Posted: Apr 27, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday after allegedly hitting a female victim late Sunday night. It is alleged this physical and verbal abuse has been going on since October 2025. Sean Woolman is facing a felony domestic abuse charge.

An affidavit states that the victim was dying her hair when Woolman walked in the bathroom and hit her in the back of the head. The strikes knocked her to the ground.

It is alleged Woolman then grabbed her, took her into the bedroom, pinned her on the bed and placed his hands over her nose and mouth. Woolman also grabbed her neck during the altercation.

An affidavit states once officers arrived, they observed redness around the throat and a swollen right wrist.