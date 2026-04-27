Posted: Apr 27, 2026 1:22 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 1:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Edmond man with an extensive criminal history across Oklahoma is now facing larceny charges in Washington County.

38-year-old Tyler Agee appeared in Washington County District Court Monday following his arrest on felony drug and misdemeanor theft charges in Rogers County in February. Agee is facing a misdemeanor count of larceny from a retailer in Washington County.

Court records say Bartlesville police was dispatched to a store in south Bartlesville on Feb. 5 following a reported shoplifting. The suspect, later identified as Agee fled in his vehicle south prior to officers arriving.

Video evidence from the store allegedly shows Agee taking a hand drill out of a package and concealing it before leaving the store. Agee allegedly committed a similar act at the same store chain in Claremore later in the day and was arrested by authorities there. Agee reportedly told Claremore police he also stole merchandise from the store in Bartlesville.

Agee's bond in the Washington County case is $15,000. He will appear in court again on May 6.