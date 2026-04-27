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Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 27, 2026 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 12:28 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss County Insurance
Brian McSweeney
The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners approved the renewal of insurance and benefits for the fiscal year 2026-2027, partnered with Courtside Benefits. Lisa Robertson with Courtside Benefits discussed the financial benefit for the county with private insurance compared to state insurance.
The commissioners approved their current insurance provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield, to remain as the health provider. District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle explained the advantage of keeping their current insurance.
In other business, the board rescinded the approval of bids to be let in regards to equipment for road construction and immediately after dropped the item.
The commissioners passed resolutions for an investment policy, designate banks as county depositories and opened bids for hot mix/hot lay, cold patch asphalth and the loading and hauling of miscellaneous road materials.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.
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