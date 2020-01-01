Posted: Apr 27, 2026 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council Budget Hearing is set for Monday May 4, 2026, at 5:30 PM in the City Council Chambers a City Hall.

Assistant City Manager Laura Saunders said, " The purpose of meeting is aformal public hearing for the proposed City Budget.City Clerk Jason Muninger will lead the "nuts and bolts" discussion of the fiscal plan."

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program. Muniger outlined the budget development process with includes Data Compilation (finance staff and department directors begin estimates in early February), Director Vouching (department heads review trends and adjust for upcoming large-scale expenses),The Document Overview and the Preliminary Review with the recap of the special City Council meeting held to discuss internal details.

Muninger explained the city's Conservative Budgeting Philosophy saying, " The goal is prevent mid-year service reductions, furloughs, or layoffs with the strategy of under-estimating growth to ensure fiscal stability."

The Public Comment Period on Monday will open the floor for citizens to voice concerns or ask questions regarding the 500-page proposal. This will be followed by the formal adoption which is a review of the budget resolution. This sets the legal spending thresholds for the upcoming fiscal year.