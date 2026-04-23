Posted: Apr 23, 2026 7:45 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 7:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School senior Oliver Pratt has been named the April ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month.

Pratt said his passion lies in computer programming and game development, skills he has developed through coursework at school.

“I love computer class and coding,” he said. “I’d like to make video games in the future.”

Pratt says his long-standing interest in gaming sparked his curiosity about how games are created, leading him to pursue programming.

After graduation, Pratt plans to attend Rogers State University to earn an associate degree before potentially transferring to University of Oklahoma to continue his studies.

Pratt says he was surprised being named a STEM Student of the Month.

“It makes me feel kind of nervous, honestly, but I’m very excited and proud,” he said.