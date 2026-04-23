Posted: Apr 23, 2026 7:28 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 7:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Copan High School senior Samuel Thorntonhas been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for April, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Thornton is active in athletics and career and technical programs, having played football and participated in track for three years. He is also heavily involved in Future Farmers of America, where he has competed in livestock judging, cattle grading and hog showing.

“I’ve done cattle grading for five years now,” Thornton said. “Ever since I started in eighth grade, it just sparked something in me.”

His interest has translated into success, including a ninth-place finish at a state contest last year.

Beyond competitions, Thornton participates in service projects through FFA, including contributions to Toys for Tots and local Angel Tree efforts. He is also affiliated with the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Outside of school, Thornton said he enjoys studying science and plans to pursue that interest after graduation. He intends to transfer concurrent credits to Oklahoma State University and enroll in its environmental biology program.

“I’ve always had a childhood dream of working with endangered species … bringing back populations,” he said.