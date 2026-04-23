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Posted: Apr 23, 2026 7:28 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 7:28 PM
Copan's Samuel Thornton Named April Patriot Auto Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Copan High School senior Samuel Thorntonhas been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for April, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Thornton is active in athletics and career and technical programs, having played football and participated in track for three years. He is also heavily involved in Future Farmers of America, where he has competed in livestock judging, cattle grading and hog showing.
“I’ve done cattle grading for five years now,” Thornton said. “Ever since I started in eighth grade, it just sparked something in me.”
His interest has translated into success, including a ninth-place finish at a state contest last year.
Beyond competitions, Thornton participates in service projects through FFA, including contributions to Toys for Tots and local Angel Tree efforts. He is also affiliated with the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.
Outside of school, Thornton said he enjoys studying science and plans to pursue that interest after graduation. He intends to transfer concurrent credits to Oklahoma State University and enroll in its environmental biology program.
“I’ve always had a childhood dream of working with endangered species … bringing back populations,” he said.
Thornton along with several other outstanding students will be recognized May 5 at Oklahoma Wesleyan University during the Patriot Auto Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will win a new car from Patriot Auto Group and a $10,000 annual scholarship for four years at OKWU.
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