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Osage Nation
Posted: Apr 23, 2026 3:32 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 3:32 PM
Osage Nation Partnering With University of Tulsa
Ty Loftis
A resolution has been signed by Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear expanding access to higher education for Osage Nation students at the University of Tulsa.
Thanks to a memorandum of understanding, Osage Nation students who are eligible will get a discount on tuition when enrolling at the school through the 2030-2031 academic year. Osage Nation Education Department Mary Wildcat had the following to say about finding ways for students to be successful:
"We are grateful to the University of Tulsa for partnering with us in such a meaningful way to expand access to exceptional academic opportunities at TU. This partnership represents more than access. It creates pathways, transforms futures and strengthens opportunities for our students."
The Osage Nation Congressional Education Committee unanimously advanced the resolution and Osage Nation Congress later approved the resolution. For information about the new partnership, you can call 918-287-5300.
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