Posted: Apr 23, 2026 2:55 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 2:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle.

26-year-old Nicholas Kangas was charged on Wednesday with child endangerment while driving under the influence and felony DUI.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Kangas and passengers were involved in a single vehicle rollover crash into a telephone pole near the intersection of W. Durham Rd. and N. 3950 Rd. at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 4, 2025. The vehicle was observed on its top with the individuals trapped inside, including an infant.

Kangas was transported to a Tulsa hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On July 5, OHP officers traveled to the hospital and interviewed Kangas about the incident. Kangas allegedly told officers he was drinking alcoholic beverages approximately 20 minutes before getting behind the wheel of the vehicle. Kangas' blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.135.

One week after the crash, Airbag Control Module (ACM) data gathered by authorities allegedly showed the vehicle had reached speeds of 115 mph about five seconds before impact. Data also shows that Kangas was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt.