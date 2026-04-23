Posted: Apr 23, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The investigation into a fire at a Bartlesville Industrial Park continues. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at Blue Whale Materials, but it was put out quickly. No injuries were reported in the outer part of the battery storage facility.

Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call says the Oklahoma Department of Enviornmental Quality is conducting an investigation and looking into possible enviornmental hazzards:

"Our crews responded as they were trained to do and their quick actions kept the fire contained to the outdoor storage area where it started."