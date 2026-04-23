Posted: Apr 23, 2026 8:55 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 8:55 AM

Chase Almy

The Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved House Bill 4227, authored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, aimed at strengthening legal protections for victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation. The measure declares any settlement agreement that conceals details related to such claims void and unenforceable, while preserving the confidentiality of victims’ identities. Weaver said current laws have created barriers to justice and emphasized the need to prevent abusers and institutions from silencing victims through non-disclosure agreements.

The bill also removes the statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual crimes against children, allowing charges to be filed at any time after the offense occurs. Existing law required prosecution to begin before a victim turned 45. Weaver stated that eliminating this age cap acknowledges the lasting impact of trauma and ensures victims have the opportunity to seek justice when they are ready to come forward.

House Bill 4227 is named the Cindy Clemishire Act, honoring an Oklahoma native who was abused as a child in Osage County and later sought justice decades after the crime. Her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement allowed her case to proceed, resulting in her abuser pleading guilty to multiple felony charges in 2025. A portion of the bill, known as Trey’s Law, is named for Trey Carlock, a Texas victim whose experience with abuse and restrictive NDAs led to increased advocacy by his family. The legislation is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.