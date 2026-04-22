Posted: Apr 22, 2026 3:33 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 3:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly fleeing from a police officer.

46-year-old Lillard Bowling, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with obstrucing an officer.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Bowling, Jr. was allegedly approached by authorities on the evening of April 21 due to an outstanding warrant. Bowling, Jr. allegedly threw a weed eater at the officer's feet and started running. After chasing Bowling, Jr. for approximately a block and a half, authorities caught him and placed him in custody.

Bowling, Jr. has been previously convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and currently faces charges of domestic abuse.