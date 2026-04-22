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Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:28 PM
Pawhuska School Board Hires New Elementary Principal
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska's school board meeting was delayed a week after being unable to form a quorum last week. On Tuesday, Travis Jensen was sworn in as the newest school board member. They also hired Patrick McCarty to be the new elementary school principal.
Superintendent Chris Tanner also talks about a contract they signed with Rise Therapy LLC, a business specializing in speech services, for the 2026-2027 school year.
Tanner said they had been advertising for a certified speech pathologist for the last two years.
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