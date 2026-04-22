Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender is facing additional felony charges in Washington County.

48-year-old Bradley Fluegel, of Sedan, Kan. was charged on Wednesday with failing to register as a sex offender and entering a safety zone around a park as a sex offender.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Fluegel was allegedly residing in a tent near a park area. Authorities approached Fluegel and discovered he was registered in Kansas as a level three aggravated sex offender in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Fluegel was allegedly not registered in Oklahoma.