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Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:14 PM

Monday Shooting Suspect to Possibly Face Charges

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Brian McSweeney
The suspect in Monday's shooting in Dewey made an appearance in Washington County District Court on Wednesday afternoon.
 
20-year-old Stephan Tre Powell, of Dewey, was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting 20-year-old Chance Smith. Find the full story here.
 
Powell has a bond set in the amount of $200,000 and will possibly face felony charges during his next court appearance on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

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