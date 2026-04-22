Posted: Apr 22, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health System is putting together a Memorial and Awareness walk for missing and murdered indigenous people on Tuesday, May 5. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and it will be a time to stand together, raising awareness on an issue impacting the Osage Nation.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the Osage Nation Health Facility in downtown Pawhuska and a picnic lunch will be provided after. For more information, you can call 539-212-2411.