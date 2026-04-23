Posted: Apr 22, 2026 8:43 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

The annual Bruins of the Years takes place Thursday, April 23, 2026, 5:30-7pm, at Doenges Stadium in Bartlesville. This event is hosted by the Bartlesville Public School Foundation and it recognizes the Bartlesville Public School teachers and staff for their service and dedication to their profession.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachel Miller with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said, "We will be celebrating staff and educators from across the district at this event. Come and cheer on your favorite teachers. " She added, "There are numerous different categories, not just our Teacher of the Year. There's a Rising Star Award, a Classified Persons of the Year, and several other surprises throughout the evening."