Posted: Apr 21, 2026 3:18 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Incoming Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor announced a series of leadership appointments Monday, naming three new principals and an assistant athletic director during a Board of Education meeting.

The Board approved the personnel changes effective July 1.

Dr. Matt Hancock will serve as principal of Bartlesville High School. Hancock has led Central Middle School as principal for the past three years and brings 12 years of administrative experience within the district. His previous roles include assistant principal positions at Madison Middle School and Bartlesville High School, as well as assistant athletic director at the high school.

“Matt has a deep understanding of the district and will return to the high school ready to lead,” Chancellor said.

For Wilson Elementary, Robin White will be the new principal. White most recently served as an elementary principal in Hominy for five years. In addition to campus leadership, she oversaw federal programs and served as a curriculum director.

Chancellor also appointed Kelsey Bridges as principal at Hoover Elementary. Bridges is currently an instructional coach at Wayside Elementary and has spent 12 years in the district. Her experience includes teaching at both the middle school and elementary levels. She was named the district’s Rising Star in 2018 and Teacher of the Year in 2024.

Kyle Minton will be the new assistant director of athletics and activities. Minton will replace Terry Hughes, who is set to retire at the end of June. Minton has led a successful softball program, guiding his team to four consecutive state tournament appearances.

With Minton’s transition, the district has begun searching for a new softball coach.