Posted: Apr 21, 2026 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

Be sure and "Save the Date" Sunday, May 3rd, for this year's The Arts of Hopestone fundraiser which benefits cancer patients throughout our community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie Halpin, Executive Director of Hopestone Cancer Support Cents, invited everyone to attend the 11th Annual Art Silent Auction to benefit the cancer patients in your communities.

The Arts of Hopestone Fundraiser is Sunday, May 3rd, from 4-6pm at 206 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville. Debbie said the event features one-of-a-kind art pieces from local artists including the Hopestone Potters, unique experiences and so much more.

You can purchase tickets for this year's event at https://www.hopestonecancer.org/shop/p/spring-bowl!

About Hopestone Cancer Support Center