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Posted: Apr 21, 2026 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:48 AM
The Arts of Hopestone Fundraiser
Tom Davis
Be sure and "Save the Date" Sunday, May 3rd, for this year's The Arts of Hopestone fundraiser which benefits cancer patients throughout our community.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie Halpin, Executive Director of Hopestone Cancer Support Cents, invited everyone to attend the 11th Annual Art Silent Auction to benefit the cancer patients in your communities.
The Arts of Hopestone Fundraiser is Sunday, May 3rd, from 4-6pm at 206 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville. Debbie said the event features one-of-a-kind art pieces from local artists including the Hopestone Potters, unique experiences and so much more.
You can purchase tickets for this year's event at https://www.hopestonecancer.org/shop/p/spring-bowl!
About Hopestone Cancer Support Center
Hopestone was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jennifer McKissick, a breast cancer warrior, as a place where the cancer community could come for support, education, exercise and the arts. Hopestone offers a wide variety of support groups, wigs, hats, scarves, transportation assistance, prescription assistance, meal program and many other things that patients and their families need to help them on their journey. Cancer Patients, Survivors and caregivers of those currently in treatment never pay a fee for our services, that is all taken care of by our generous donors and the community who pay small fees to have access to our programs. It's a true "people helping people" philosophy.
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