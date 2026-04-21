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Posted: Apr 21, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:11 AM
OKWU to Offer $225K in Scholarships at Patriot Night of Scholars and Champions
Tom Davis
The Patriot Auto 2026 Night of Scholars and Champions banquet powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio at will be held at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mueller Sports Center on Tuesday, May 5, at 6pm, us as we honor academic excellence and achievement within our community.
The Student of the Year Winner will take home a Brand New Car including tax & title from Patriot Auto Group, and a $10,000 Oklahoma Wesleyan University scholarship, renewable each year for up to four years.
Regarding the $10,000 Oklahoma Wesleyan University scholarship renewable for up to four years, Dr. Keri Bostwick with Oklahoma Wesleyan University said, "We are incredibly proud of our regional students and their accomplishments, and we are excited to offer, for the winner, a $10,000 scholarship renewable over four years, so $40,000. And then for every single person who was nominated, so nominated either for the scholar portion or the champion portion, we want to give every single person nominated a $1,000 scholarship renewable over four years." Dr. Bostwick added, "We have so many great things to offer regional students or students who are local, and we are such champions for Bartlesville and this area, this region, and we want to do anything we can to keep the great people that we raise here."
Other Awards
The 1st Runner-Up will receive a $1,000 Scholarship from Truity Credit Union.
The 2nd Runner-Up will receive a $1,000 Scholarship from Tri County Tech
The STEM Student of the Year receives $5,000 scholarship from ConocoPhillips.
Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship from from Oklahoma Wesleyan University renewable each year for up to four years, and at least a $200 scholarship from KWON KYFM KRIG & KPGM along with a Patriot Night of Scholars "Swag" Backpack and $500 in tuition from Tri County Tech.
About the Patriot Night of Scholars and Champions
Since 2016, local school districts have nominated high school seniors each month during the school year, recognizing outstanding academic achievement, community leadership, volunteerism, and strong character.
In addition, exceptional STEM students are honored for their innovation, problem-solving skills, and dedication to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with selections evaluated in partnership with Tri County Tech. Throughout the year, Tri County Tech also plays a key role in judging both the Students of the Month and STEM honorees.
Outstanding athletes from across the area are recognized weekly by KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM Sports Directors, celebrating excellence both in the classroom and in competition.
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