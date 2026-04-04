Posted: Apr 20, 2026 6:53 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 6:53 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council met Monday evening at City Hall and approved all agenda items with the exception of two proposals related to a downtown district designation and updated housing regulations. The council formally accepted the minutes from the April 6 meeting and received the latest sales tax report from the city manager.

Council members also approved Resolution 2026-04-04, amending the fiscal year 2025–2026 budget. The amendment includes a $9,000 increase in cemetery fee revenue, matched by a $9,000 increase in utility expenditures. No additional new business requiring action was introduced during the meeting.

Two items did not advance. A presentation from the Tom Mix Foundation, delivered by Christopher Pool, requested consideration of designating a portion of downtown Dewey as the “Tom Mix District.” The proposal was not approved. Additionally, proposed changes to regulations for mobile, modular, and tiny homes were not adopted. The changes would have limited mobile homes entering city limits to those manufactured within the last ten years and restricted tiny homes to RT zoning districts under 400 square feet or those built on trailers or wheels. The council took no action on either item, but a resolution will be presented at the next City Council meeting.