Posted: Apr 20, 2026 3:20 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 3:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly punching a child in the jaw.

36-year-old Shayronn Madl was charged on Monday with child abuse.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Madl and the victim got into a verbal altercation at approximately 8:20 p.m. on April 17. Madl allegedly told authorities that she got tired of the victim yelling at her, so she grabbed the victim by the hair. Madl allegedly punched the victim in the face after the victim showed physical restraint.

Authorities allegedly observed swelling on the right side of the victim's face near the jaw area.