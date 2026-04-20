Posted: Apr 20, 2026 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 3:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Executive Director of Teaching and Learning LaDonna Chancellor have received top honors for their service to education in northeast Oklahoma.

McCauley has been named District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators, an honor recognizing his leadership and service to public education.

McCauley was selected by fellow administrators in District 5 for his commitment to students, staff and the broader Bartlesville community. The award highlights his efforts to promote innovation, strengthen academic programs and cultivate an environment where both educators and students can succeed.

The association also named Chancellor as District 5 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.

McCauley and Chancellor are scheduled to be recognized May 28 during the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference. McCauley’s selection also places him in consideration for the 2026 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year award.

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators annually honors education leaders who demonstrate excellence in top-level administration, maintain a clear and effective philosophy of education, and show the ability to inspire and support others.