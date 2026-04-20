Posted: Apr 20, 2026 12:58 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 12:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved an agreement for work on private property. The commissioners also reviewed a section of the county's road use agreement. No action was taken.

The commissioners tabled the county certification map and county action report due to confusion of compensation regarding roads in districts two and three. District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle and District Two Commissioner Brandon Wesson discussed the roads.

In other business, the board approved an area permission letter from Nowata EMS but dropped a proclamation from the same entity. Nowata EMS was seeking to be the sole provider for emergency medical services for the county, the item was dropped from the agenda.

The commissioners also approved a revised version of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy, a solid waste request form, a donation to the sheriff's office, the appointment of a deputy, the disposal of equipment and a request for leave sharing.